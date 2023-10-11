European Regulator Urges Mark Zuckerberg to Remove Disinformation

European regulator Thierry Breton has sent a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, urging him to be vigilant in removing disinformation from his company’s platforms. The letter comes in light of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and upcoming elections.

Breton, the European Commissioner for the internal market, expressed concerns about an increase in illegal content and disinformation on certain platforms following the Hamas attack on Israel. As the owner of popular social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook, as well as the competitor for X known as Threads, Meta is responsible for monitoring and removing illegal content under the EU’s newly enacted Digital Services Act. Failure to comply with the regulations could result in fines worth 6% of the company’s annual revenue.

In his letter, Breton urged Zuckerberg to ensure that Meta’s systems are effective and requested a response within 24 hours. Similar to Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, the owner of X, received a similar letter from Breton, expressing concerns about the spread of misinformation and violent content related to the Israel-Hamas conflict on the platform.

Breton also highlighted the issue of manipulated content and deepfakes on Meta’s platforms in relation to recent elections in Slovakia. He emphasized that misinformation about elections is taken extremely seriously under the Digital Services Act. Breton requested details from Zuckerberg on Meta’s approach to addressing deepfakes and noted that elections are also approaching in various other countries.

The Digital Services Act aims to protect free speech while also safeguarding citizens and democracies from disinformation. Breton’s letter serves as a reminder to ensure the removal of illegal content and disinformation from Meta’s platforms.

Sources:

– European regulator Thierry Breton

– Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

– European Union Digital Services Act