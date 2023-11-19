New Survey Reveals Evolving Media Habits and Trust in News Sources

A recent survey conducted Ipsos European Public Affairs sheds light on the changing landscape of media habits and trust in news sources among EU citizens. The survey, commissioned the European Parliament, interviewed over 25,000 individuals aged 15 and above from all 27 Member States.

One of the key findings of the survey is that 68% of respondents recalled obtaining news about the European Union from various sources such as press, internet, television, or radio. However, there were notable variations across Member States, with France at 49% and Croatia and Romania at 87%.

Interestingly, the survey revealed that the share of respondents accessing news about the EU increases slightly with age. Men were found to be more likely than women to obtain news about the EU, with 76% of men and 60% of women reporting having done so. Similarly, respondents with higher education levels were more likely to access EU news compared to their less-educated counterparts.

When it comes to the preferred media channels for accessing news, television emerged as the most popular choice, with 71% of respondents stating it as their primary source in the past seven days. Online press and news platforms followed at a distance with 42% of respondents, while radio and social media platforms were tied at 37%. The written press was mentioned 21% of respondents.

The survey also highlighted an increase in the use of social media platforms and messaging apps for accessing news. There was an 11 percentage point increase in the overall share of respondents using social media platforms for news consumption. Additionally, smaller increases were observed in the use of messaging apps, video platforms, and podcasts.

FAQ:

Q: What percentage of respondents obtained news about the European Union?

A: 68% of respondents recalled obtaining news about the European Union.

Q: Which media channel was most commonly used to access news?

A: Television was the most commonly used media channel, with 71% of respondents using it to access news in the past seven days.

Q: What were the most trusted news sources?

A: Public TV and radio stations were trusted 48% of respondents, followed the written press at 38%. Private TV and radio stations were trusted 29% of respondents.

Q: Were there any changes in trust in news sources compared to previous surveys?

A: Trust in traditional broadcast and print media remained relatively unchanged, while there were increases in trust for YouTube and other video platforms, as well as influencers on social media channels.

(Source: Ipsos European Public Affairs)