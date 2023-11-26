Rustin Sheds Light on Erased History of LGBTQ+ Civil Rights Activists

Colman Domingo, star of Fear the Walking Dead and Euphoria, recently sat down to discuss his new film, Rustin, which tells the story of Bayard Rustin, an important but often overlooked activist in the civil rights movement. In an interview, Domingo passionately emphasized the importance of acknowledging the erased history of LGBTQ+ individuals within the movement.

Bayard Rustin, played Domingo, was not only a key figure in organizing the iconic 1963 March on Washington but was also openly gay. Domingo explains that Rustin’s role in the movement was intentionally erased due to societal expectations of how the African American community should present themselves during that era. The pressure to conform to a monolithic image forced Rustin, a true outlier in every sense, to be overlooked and under-acknowledged.

Domingo, who is also gay, draws on his personal experiences to bring depth and authenticity to his portrayal of Rustin. He believes that queer actors should have more opportunities to play queer characters on screen, as there has been a long history of limited representation. However, he also emphasizes the importance of actors having the freedom to explore and portray a diverse range of characters, regardless of their own sexual orientation.

The film Rustin serves as a response to the erasure of LGBTQ+ activists within the civil rights movement. By casting a queer actor to portray Rustin, the film aims to shed light on the struggles and contributions of LGBTQ+ individuals during this pivotal time in history.

Domingo’s own journey in the industry echoes Rustin’s story in many ways. He faced challenges and nearly quit acting before finding success in roles like his current leading role in Rustin. His perseverance and dedication have not only earned him rave reviews but also positioned him as a serious contender for upcoming awards seasons.

As we continue to strive for more inclusive and diverse representation in film, stories like Rustin and actors like Colman Domingo play a crucial role in breaking barriers and bringing overlooked stories to the forefront of cinematic narratives.

