Introduction

Scotland’s government, led First Minister Humza Yousaf, is facing increasing scrutiny and accusations of hiding information regarding its handling of the pandemic. This comes as a stark contrast to the days when the dominant Scottish National Party (SNP) seemed untouchable and unaffected scandals. The ongoing revelations and evasive tactics employed SNP politicians have raised concerns about transparency and accountability.

The Call for an Inquiry

Back in May 2021, former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made it clear that there would be an inquiry into the government’s response to the Covid-19 crisis. She emphasized the importance of accountability and learning lessons for the future, including the situation in care homes. Therefore, it is reasonable to expect the government to comply with the current inquiry.

A Series of Disturbing Revelations

Recent weeks have brought to light a series of disturbing revelations that have further fueled accusations against the Scottish government. Reports emerged that Sturgeon had deleted WhatsApp messages related to the pandemic, while the Covid Inquiry lawyer revealed that the government had not provided any messages. Deputy First Minister Shona Robison initially claimed that the inquiry’s request for messages came late, but later admitted that the first request was made in November 2022, contradicting her previous statements.

Excruciating Performance and Misleading Parliament

First Minister Humza Yousaf faced intense scrutiny during a session of First Minister’s Question Time. He attempted to deflect attention pointing fingers at Boris Johnson and the Tories, suggesting they feared scrutiny, but failed to convince that his own government had acted appropriately. Yousaf repeatedly emphasized that he had provided his own WhatsApp messages to the inquiry “unredacted,” as if it was an exceptional display of transparency. However, the issue of incomplete and heavily redacted legal advice provided to the inquiry the Scottish Government further undermined Yousaf’s claims of openness.

Growing Perception of Secrecy

The SNP’s previous ability to brush off scandals with ease is no longer viable. The handling of the pandemic Yousaf’s government has created a growing perception that they have something to hide. The lack of transparency and inconsistency in providing crucial information has raised concerns about the government’s overall accountability and trustworthiness.

