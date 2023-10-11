EU Issues Warning to Elon Musk Over Disinformation Allegations

The European Union (EU) has issued a warning to Elon Musk regarding allegations of disinformation related to the Hamas attack on Israel. These alleged disinformation activities, which involve the spread of fake news and the use of old images, reportedly took place on a social media platform previously known as Twitter, now referred to as “X”.

This warning comes in the wake of new regulations governing social media content under the Digital Services Act. Failure to comply with these regulations could result in a significant fine for Musk or a complete blackout of his platform within the EU.

Thierry Breton, the commissioner responsible for enforcing the Digital Services Act, has written a letter to Musk, urging him to respond promptly and accurately to a request from Europol and other relevant law enforcement agencies within the next 24 hours. Breton emphasized the need for Musk to take “proportionate and effective mitigation measures” to combat the risks posed disinformation to public security and civic discourse.

Breton highlighted reports of fake and manipulated images, as well as false information, being circulated on Musk’s platform in the EU. Examples include repurposed old images and military footage sourced from video games, which can mislead and deceive users.

The Digital Services Act places specific obligations on platforms like X regarding content moderation. Breton expressed concerns about Musk’s compliance with these rules, particularly in light of recent changes to X’s public interest policies. Musk had previously withdrawn from a voluntary code of practice established the EU to assist social media platforms in adhering to the new regulations.

Breton stressed two key points in his letter. Firstly, Musk must be transparent about what content is permitted on X and consistently enforce the platform’s policies, especially regarding violent and terrorist content. Secondly, X must promptly and objectively respond to notices of illegal content within the EU, taking appropriate action when necessary.

The EU has made it clear that failure to participate in the voluntary code of practice will not be considered a mitigating factor in the event of punitive measures. Breton stated that Musk’s response will be taken into account when assessing X’s compliance with the Digital Services Act and that penalties could be imposed after a potential investigation.

In recent weeks, concerns have been raised about fake posts on X and Musk’s endorsement of accounts making false claims or antisemitic comments regarding war coverage. Musk recommended two accounts for real-time war updates, which drew further scrutiny to the content on the platform.

It remains to be seen how Musk will respond to the EU’s warning and the demands for greater transparency and content moderation on X. However, his compliance with these requests will be crucial in determining whether X can continue to operate within the EU under the new regulations.

