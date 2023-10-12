TikTok Warned EU Commissioner Over Illegal Content and Disinformation

EU Commissioner Thierry Breton has issued a warning to TikTok regarding “illegal content and disinformation” on its platform after the recent violent attack Hamas in Israel. In a letter to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, Breton expressed concern about the circulation of violent content, including videos depicting hostage-taking and graphic scenes, and emphasized the platform’s responsibility to protect young users.

Breton’s warning to TikTok is in line with similar alerts he issued to X (formerly Twitter) and Meta (Facebook’s parent company) earlier this week. These actions come following the implementation of the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) two months ago, which requires large online platforms to take action against content that violates EU law or the laws of individual member states.

Under the DSA, companies found to be in violation may face mandatory remedial measures or fines of up to six percent of their global turnover. In extreme cases, a platform could even be banned from operating in Europe. Breton stressed the urgency of TikTok’s response and requested a detailed plan within 24 hours.

Bellingcat, an online verification and debunking website, has reported an increase in misinformation and disinformation related to the recent attack Hamas. False or misleading videos have been found on various platforms, including X, TikTok, and Telegram. Although Telegram is not currently subject to the DSA, it will be included when smaller platforms are brought under its scope starting in February.

The EU’s crackdown on illegal content and disinformation is part of ongoing efforts to safeguard online users, particularly children and teenagers. It reflects the increasing global concern about the spread of harmful content and the responsibility of tech platforms in combatting it.

