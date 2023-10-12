EU Commissioner Warns TikTok Over Illegal Content and Disinformation

EU Commissioner Thierry Breton has issued a warning to TikTok regarding the presence of “illegal content and disinformation” on its platform. This comes in the wake of the recent violent attack Hamas in Israel. Breton has demanded that TikTok respond within 24 hours with details on how they are addressing online disinformation.

Breton’s letter to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew emphasized the platform’s responsibility to protect children and teenagers from violent and graphic content. He reminded TikTok that they, along with other major online platforms, are subject to the EU’s new Digital Services Act (DSA). The DSA went into effect two months ago and holds platforms accountable for cracking down on content that is illegal under EU law or the laws of individual EU countries.

Violations of the DSA can result in mandatory remedial actions to address illegal content, fines of up to six percent of a company’s global turnover, or even potential bans from operating in Europe. Breton’s urgent request for a response within 24 hours reflects the seriousness with which he views the issue.

The Bellingcat website, known for verification and debunking, has observed a surge in misinformation and disinformation related to the Hamas attack on various platforms. False or misleading videos have been found on platforms such as TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and Telegram, which will also be subject to the DSA from February when smaller platforms are included.

Breton’s warning to TikTok aligns with his previous actions towards X owner Elon Musk and Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg. The commissioner’s focus on curbing illegal content and disinformation underscores the EU’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens online.

Sources:

– AFP