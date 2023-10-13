The European Union Calls on TikTok to Moderate Content Amid Hamas-Israel Conflict

The European Union has issued a letter to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew highlighting the app’s responsibility to moderate its content, particularly in light of the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel. EU commissioner Thierry Breton expressed concerns that TikTok may be used to disseminate illegal content and disinformation about the conflict in the Middle East.

In the letter, Breton emphasized the need for TikTok to protect its younger users from violent and graphic content without appropriate safeguards. He also stressed the importance of differentiating reliable news sources from terrorist propaganda and separating falsified information from true facts. The EU official called for timely, diligent, and objective action from the platform to remove such content and mitigate the risk of its reoccurrence.

Breton reminded TikTok of the obligations set forth in the Digital Services Act (DSA), which requires appropriate and proportionate measures to ensure a high level of privacy, safety, and security. This letter follows similar warnings issued European regulators to X (formerly Twitter) and Meta over the spread of misinformation related to the conflict.

TikTok has been given 24 hours to respond to the EU’s concerns. Failure to comply with content moderation requirements could result in penalties imposed the EU. The investigation into TikTok’s content moderation practices is ongoing.

