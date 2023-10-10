EU Warns Elon Musk Over Disinformation on X

The European Union has issued a warning to Elon Musk concerning alleged disinformation on X (formerly known as Twitter) related to the recent Hamas attack on Israel. The EU has accused Musk’s platform of spreading fake news and sharing “repurposed old images.” This warning comes shortly after the implementation of new laws under the Digital Services Act, which regulate content on social media platforms within the EU.

If Musk fails to comply with the EU’s request, he may face a fine of up to 6% of X’s revenues, or a total blackout of his platform in the EU. The EU Commissioner responsible for the act, Thierry Breton, wrote a letter to Musk urging him to provide a prompt, accurate, and complete response. Breton specifically requested that Musk contact Europol and relevant law enforcement agencies within the next 24 hours.

The letter reminded Musk of his obligation to have effective measures in place to handle the risks associated with disinformation, ensuring public security and civic discourse. Breton highlighted reports from public media and civil society organizations about the circulation of fake and manipulated images and misleading information on X in the EU. These instances often involved unrelated armed conflicts or footage from video games falsely representing real events.

The EU’s Digital Services Act emphasizes the need for precise content moderation obligations. Breton expressed concern over changes in X’s public interest policies, suggesting potential non-compliance with the new rules. Musk had previously quit a voluntary code of practice established the EU earlier this year, which aimed to help social media companies comply with the new laws.

The letter emphasized the importance of transparency and consistency in X’s content policies, particularly regarding violent and terrorist content. Additionally, Musk was urged to promptly and objectively address reports of illegal content in the EU, removing such material when necessary. Under the new laws, social media platforms must respond to complaints about illegal content within 24 hours, with an option for users to dispute complaints and a consumer appeal process.

Concerns have been raised in Brussels about the timeliness of Twitter’s response to complaints regarding disinformation and hate speech. The EU expects Musk to ensure the effectiveness of his systems and to report back immediately regarding the crisis measures taken. Failure to comply may result in penalties, as non-participation in the voluntary code of practice could hinder arguments for mitigating factors during punitive measures.

In conclusion, Elon Musk has been warned the EU over disinformation on X related to the Hamas attack on Israel. The EU expects Musk to take action to tackle this issue promptly and effectively, in line with the requirements set forth the Digital Services Act.

