European Officials Warn Elon Musk’s X Platform of Hosting Misinformation and Illegal Content

European officials have raised concerns that Elon Musk’s platform, X (formerly known as Twitter), may be hosting misinformation and illegal content related to the war between Hamas and Israel. Thierry Breton, a top European commissioner, sent a letter to Musk highlighting X’s obligations regarding content moderation and expressing doubts about the company’s compliance with European Union laws.

As a platform subject to Europe’s Digital Services Act (DSA), X could potentially face large fines if regulators determine that violations have occurred. The letter pointed out the increasing amount of false claims and misleading information circulating on X, attributed to sources including fake White House press releases and out-of-context videos from unrelated conflicts or video games.

Breton noted that much of the problematic content appears to have originated from platform changes implemented under Musk’s supervision. For instance, X recently announced a change to its Public Interest Policy, making it easier for accounts to qualify for newsworthiness exceptions. This change removed the previous requirement of 100,000 followers and replaced it with a “high profile” standard. Breton raised concerns about the uncertain removal of violent and terrorist content under this new framework.

Under the DSA, companies are also required to act swiftly upon receiving reports of content that violates European laws. Breton warned that X may not be fulfilling this requirement adequately, mentioning reports of potentially illegal content circulating on the platform despite flags from relevant authorities.

Musk responded to Breton on X, stating that X follows an open-source and transparent policy that aligns with the European Union’s principles. He requested a list of the alleged violations for public visibility. Breton urged Musk to address users’ reports of fake content and glorification of violence, emphasizing the need for X to demonstrate compliance with the DSA.

Misinformation about the conflict between Hamas and Israel continues to spread widely on X. Recently, a fake video resembling a BBC News report circulated on social media, falsely claiming evidence of Ukraine smuggling weapons to Hamas. While X did not remove the video, it added a small label indicating that it was “manipulated media.” The video shared on the platform was designed to mimic the graphics and formatting of legitimate BBC News reports.

Since taking over, Musk has made changes to X’s content moderation and policy teams, which has drawn criticism from civil society groups concerned about the increased risk of misinformation and hate speech. Musk’s decision to eliminate traditional verification badges in favor of a paid system also received backlash, as it undermines users’ ability to determine the credibility of accounts, particularly during fast-moving news events.

