European Commissioner Calls on Elon Musk to Moderate Content on X Social Network

European Commissioner Thierry Breton has sent a letter to Elon Musk, urging him to take action in moderating illegal content and disinformation on his social network, X. Breton reminded Musk of his obligation to implement precise content moderation measures under the European Union’s Digital Services Act. He requested a response from Musk within 24 hours.

Breton expressed concerns about potential illegal content circulating on X, including violent and terrorist imagery, as well as false and misleading information. He cited reports of fake and manipulated images, as well as repurposed old images from video games being misrepresented as real-life footage.

In response, Musk defended X, stating that everything on the platform is open source and transparent, aligning with the EU’s principles. He asked Breton to provide a list of the alleged violations.

Musk and Breton have developed a relationship over the past year, bonding over their shared interest in semiconductors and satellites. Before Musk acquired Twitter, Breton visited him in Texas, where they filmed a video expressing mutual agreement on content moderation. Additionally, Breton visited X during his tour of Silicon Valley and engaged in discussions with Linda Yaccarino, CEO of the platform.

The European Commissioner’s letter highlights the growing concern among regulatory authorities regarding the spread of illegal content and disinformation on social media platforms. It emphasizes the need for platforms to take responsibility in moderating and removing such content to maintain a safe online environment.

Definitions:

– X social network: Refers to Elon Musk’s social network, the specific name of which is not mentioned in the source article.

– European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA): Legislation the European Union that aims to regulate digital platforms and enhance online safety mandating precise content moderation measures.

Source: Bloomberg (source article not provided)