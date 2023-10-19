European Commission Investigates Meta and TikTok for Potential Breach of Content Moderation Law

The European Commission has initiated formal requests for information to Meta (formerly known as Facebook) and TikTok, following concerns that the two platforms may have violated the Digital Services Act (DSA) allowing the spread of illegal content and disinformation related to the Israel-Hamas conflict. This comes after a similar request was sent to X (formerly known as Twitter) last week, requiring them to explain the measures they had taken concerning the ongoing Middle Eastern crisis.

A formal request for information is an initial step that could lead to an official investigation if it is found that the platform firms are not in compliance. If violations are proven, these companies could face fines of up to 6 percent of their annual global revenue under the DSA.

In addition to addressing the Israel-Hamas conflict, Meta and TikTok have been given until November 8 to demonstrate their compliance with other potential issues, such as protecting the integrity of elections. TikTok, in particular, needs to clarify how it has been safeguarding minors on its platform, which is widely used European teenagers.

Last week, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, and Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok, were urged the Internal Market Commissioner to take stronger measures in combating falsehoods and illegal content, including terrorist propaganda. The response from Meta and TikTok to these information requests has not yet been received.

