The EU Launches Probes Into Meta and TikTok Following Hamas Attack on Israel

The European Commission has initiated investigations into Meta, the company that owns Facebook, and TikTok in order to gather more information regarding their efforts to combat the spread of “illegal content and disinformation” following the Hamas attack on Israel. This move marks the first procedure conducted under the EU’s new law on digital content.

The commission has sent formal requests to Meta and TikTok respectively, seeking clarification on the dissemination and amplification of illegal content and disinformation surrounding the Hamas-Israel conflict. Additionally, the EU is asking TikTok for more details about its measures to prevent the spread of terrorist and violent content, as well as hate speech. The European Commission is also interested in understanding Meta’s efforts to protect the integrity of elections and comply with rules pertaining to the protection of minors online.

Meta and TikTok have been given a deadline of October 25 to respond to these requests, with a final deadline of November 8 for less urgent aspects of the demand for information. In response, Meta has stated that it is actively addressing the raised concerns and is working diligently to ensure the safety of its platforms. TikTok has also acknowledged Brussels’ request and plans to publish a report next week outlining its ongoing efforts to maintain the safety of its European community.

The EU’s battle against disinformation has escalated since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent attempts of Russian influence on European public opinion. The issue gained further urgency after the recent Hamas attack on Israel, which resulted in a flood of violent images that were shared on various platforms. In an effort to regulate and control the actions of big tech companies, the EU introduced the Digital Services Act (DSA), which imposes strict regulations on online platforms with over 45 million monthly European users. Violation of the DSA can lead to fines of up to six percent of a company’s global turnover.

EU internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton, has sent warning letters to tech CEOs, including Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, urging them to take action against illegal content in the aftermath of the Hamas attack. Breton expressed concerns over the impact of disinformation on the EU, highlighting the risks of stigmatization, destabilization of democratic structures, and exposure of children to violent content. In response, companies like Meta are considering the possibility of offering a paid version of their services within the EU as a response to the stricter regulations.

