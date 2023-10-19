The European Commission Asks Meta Platforms and TikTok for Information on Handling Disinformation and Illegal Content

The European Commission has reached out to Meta Platforms (formerly known as Facebook) and TikTok to obtain details about the measures they have implemented to address disinformation and illegal content on their platforms following the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas. As part of the new Digital Services Act, the executive arm of the European Union has set a deadline of Wednesday for the companies to provide information on their crisis response efforts during the conflict.

The commission’s primary focus is on combating the dissemination and amplification of illegal content and misinformation. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has posed a significant challenge for social media platforms, as they grapple with a surge in misidentified video footage, fabricated information, and graphic violence.

TikTok, the popular short-video platform owned Chinese tech giant ByteDance, has been specifically requested the EU to disclose the actions it has taken to curb the spread of terrorist and violent content as well as hate speech on its platform. TikTok has stated that it is currently reviewing the request and plans to publish its first transparency report under the EU’s Digital Services Act next week.

In response to the crisis, TikTok has implemented various measures including the establishment of a command centre to address the situation. Additionally, the platform has deployed real-time proactive automated detection systems to identify and remove graphic and violent content without exposing moderators and users to it. TikTok has also increased the number of Arabic and Hebrew-speaking moderators and implemented changes to default settings in the affected region to protect users from unwanted or unwelcome comments. Meta Platforms has similarly announced measures to address the conflict prohibiting content that praises Hamas, designating the group as a dangerous organization, and making it easier for users to bulk-delete comments.

The European Commission has stated that it will determine the next course of action based on the responses received, which may include initiating formal proceedings. Failure to respond to the request the given deadline could result in penalties. Under the Digital Services Act, social media companies can be held legally responsible for the content posted on their platforms and may face fines of up to 6% of their global turnover for failing to remove illegal or harmful content.

