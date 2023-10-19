The European Commission Seeks Information from Meta Platforms and TikTok on Handling Disinformation and Illegal Content

The European Commission has called on Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) and TikTok to provide details of the measures they have implemented to combat disinformation and illegal content on their platforms following the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas. The commission, the executive arm of the European Union, has given the companies until Wednesday to furnish information about their crisis response under the new Digital Services Act.

The focus of the commission’s inquiry is on the dissemination and amplification of illegal content and misinformation. The social media platforms have faced a significant challenge in regulating content during the conflict, as they have had to contend with misidentified video footage, fabricated information, and graphic violence.

TikTok, a division of Chinese tech giant ByteDance, has been specifically asked to disclose the measures taken against the spread of terrorist and violent content, as well as hate speech, on its platform. The company has stated that it is reviewing the request and will publish its first transparency report under the EU’s Digital Services Act in the coming week. In response to the ongoing crisis, TikTok has launched a command center and implemented various measures, such as automated detection systems to remove graphic and violent content in real-time and the addition of more moderators fluent in Arabic and Hebrew.

Meta, on the other hand, has established a special operations center comprising experts proficient in Hebrew and Arabic to monitor and respond to the rapidly evolving situation. The company has outlined its efforts to mitigate risks during the crisis, including banning content that glorifies Hamas, changing default settings in the region to protect users from unwanted comments, and simplifying the bulk-deletion of comments.

The European Commission will determine its course of action based on the responses received. Failure to comply with the request the deadline may result in penalties. Under the Digital Services Act, social media companies are legally responsible for the content posted on their platforms and must remove illegal and harmful content or face fines of up to 6% of their global turnover.

In addition to the current inquiry, the commission has also requested that both Meta and TikTok provide information November 8th on the measures they have taken to safeguard the integrity of electoral processes.

Source: Wall Street Journal – Michael Susin ([email protected])