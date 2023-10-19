European Commission Requests Information from Meta Platforms and TikTok Regarding Disinformation and Illegal Content

The European Commission has called upon Meta Platforms and TikTok to provide details on the actions they have taken to address disinformation and prevent illegal content from being disseminated on their platforms, specifically in relation to Hamas’s attack on Israel. The request comes as the European Union’s executive arm aims to scrutinize the spread and amplification of illegal content and misinformation.

TikTok, a subsidiary of the Chinese technology company ByteDance, has been specifically asked to disclose the measures it has implemented to combat terrorist and violent content, as well as hate speech on its platform. The European Commission has emphasized that its next course of action will depend on the companies’ responses, which may include initiating formal procedures. Failure to meet the deadline for providing information could result in penalties being imposed.

Meta Platforms and TikTok have yet to comment on the matter.

In addition, the European Commission has requested that social media platforms furnish information on the measures they have taken to safeguard the integrity of elections. The deadline for providing this information is set for November 8.

This action the European Commission reflects its ongoing commitment to combatting disinformation and illegal content across digital platforms. By holding companies accountable and assessing the effectiveness of their crisis response efforts, the European Union aims to create a safer online ecosystem.

