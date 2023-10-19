The European Commission Demands Accountability from Social Media Giants in Combatting Disinformation

The European Commission has called on Meta (formerly Facebook) and Twitter to provide information regarding their efforts to combat disinformation during the Israel-Hamas conflict. The social media companies have been given a week to outline the measures they have taken to counter the spread of terrorist content, violence, and hate speech on their platforms.

The commission, led Thierry Breton, the EU’s internal market commissioner, has expressed concerns about the impact of disinformation. Breton highlighted that the dissemination of illegal content and disinformation poses a clear risk of stigmatizing communities, destabilizing democratic structures, and exposing children to violent material.

This move follows last week’s warning from Breton to tech CEOs, including Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, Shou Zi Chew of TikTok, and Sundar Pichai of Alphabet (YouTube’s owner), urging them to crack down on illegal content in the wake of Hamas’ terror attack on Israel. Failure to prevent a wide range of illegal content from appearing on their platforms could result in significant fines for major tech companies under the EU’s new regulations, known as the Digital Services Act.

The Israel-Hamas conflict has seen an influx of photos and videos depicting the carnage, as well as the spread of false claims and misrepresentation of videos from unrelated events on social media. These challenges serve as a test for the effectiveness of the Digital Services Act in combatting disinformation.

It is crucial for social media platforms to take responsibility in addressing the issue of disinformation, as it has far-reaching consequences for societal cohesion and the safety of individuals online. The European Commission’s request for accountability illustrates the growing importance of combating disinformation and ensuring the integrity of online platforms.

Source: Reuters, AP, AFP