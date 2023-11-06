TikTok Faces Scrutiny from EU Markets Chief on Content Protection

EU internal markets chief, Thierry Breton, has emphasized the necessity for TikTok to intensify its effort in safeguarding users against disinformation and illegal content, as mandated the Digital Services Act (DSA). Following a conversation with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, Breton and his team are currently investigating the recent adjustments made on the platform, assessing whether they are adequate to ensure compliance. He emphasized the importance of protecting citizens from illicit content and disinformation, signaling the EU’s commitment to cybersecurity.

Last month, amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict, the EU initiated an inquiry into disinformation prevalent on TikTok and Meta platforms in reference to the DSA. In response to Breton’s concerns, TikTok promptly unveiled a series of measures to address the issues, including mobilizing significant resources and personnel to combat disinformation, hate speech, and graphic content arising from the conflict. TikTok reported removing more than 500,000 videos and shutting down 8,000 livestreams in the affected region due to guideline violations.

Breton set a deadline of October 25th for TikTok to provide detailed information about their crisis response measures. Additionally, the company was instructed to outline its strategies for safeguarding the integrity of elections and minors on their platform, with a due date of November 8th. Caroline Greer, public policy director at TikTok, expressed satisfaction with the meeting between Breton and Chew, stating that the platform’s compliance with the DSA and commitment to community safety were acknowledged.

In the same context, the European Commission has urged AliExpress to provide further insights into measures taken for compliance with obligations related to risk assessments and mitigation efforts in protecting consumers online. Specifically, the request pertains to the dissemination of illegal products, such as counterfeit medicines, through e-commerce platforms.

The Digital Services Act aims to address a wide range of concerns, extending beyond hate speech, disinformation, and cyberbullying. The legislation plays a crucial role in ensuring the removal of unsafe and illicit products sold through e-commerce platforms, including the alarming rise of counterfeit medicines and pharmaceuticals that pose a significant risk to public health.

