New Measures to Protect Users: EU Calls on TikTok to Ensure Compliance with Digital Services Act

EU internal markets chief Thierry Breton has urged TikTok to take decisive action in safeguarding its users from disinformation and illegal content, as mandated the Digital Services Act (DSA). Following a conversation with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, Breton expressed his commitment to investigating the platform’s recent changes to determine if they align with DSA requirements.

Breton emphasized the importance of protecting citizens from illegal content and disinformation. The EU has recently launched an inquiry into disinformation on TikTok and Meta in light of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Concerns about the prevalence of disinformation prompted the investigation, highlighting the need for these platforms to take accountability.

TikTok, in response to Breton’s concerns, has already implemented measures to address disinformation, hate speech, and graphic content emerging from the Israel-Hamas war. The platform has committed significant resources and personnel to these efforts. TikTok stated that it has already removed over 500,000 videos and shut down 8,000 livestreams in the affected region for violating its guidelines.

Breton had set a deadline of 25 October for TikTok to provide information regarding its crisis response measures. Additionally, he ordered the platform to disclose how it safeguards the integrity of elections and protects minors within its online community 8 November. Caroline Greer, TikTok’s public policy director, expressed pleasure in the recognition of the platform’s efforts to comply with the DSA and ensure user safety.

Furthermore, the European Commission has requested AliExpress to provide detailed information on the measures it has taken to comply with risk assessments and mitigate potential online risks for consumers. The focus lies particularly on combating the dissemination of illegal products, including counterfeit medicines.

Breton emphasized that the DSA extends beyond tackling hate speech, disinformation, and cyberbullying. It also addresses the removal of unsafe and illegal products sold through e-commerce platforms. The aim is to protect consumers from harmful goods, such as fake medicines, which pose significant risks to public health.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Digital Services Act (DSA)?

A: The Digital Services Act is legislation introduced the European Union to regulate digital platforms, ensuring they take responsibility for the content shared on their platforms and protect users from harmful or illegal content.

Q: What prompted the EU’s investigation into TikTok?

A: The EU launched an investigation into TikTok and Meta (formerly Facebook) following concerns about the prevalence of disinformation during the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Q: What measures has TikTok implemented to address disinformation?

A: TikTok has mobilized significant resources and personnel to combat disinformation, hate speech, and graphic content related to the Israel-Hamas war. They have already removed over 500,000 videos and closed 8,000 livestreams violating their guidelines.

Q: What is the aim of the Digital Services Act?

A: The Digital Services Act aims to ensure that digital platforms are held accountable for the content shared on their platforms and to protect users from harmful or illegal content. It also addresses the removal of unsafe and illegal products sold through e-commerce platforms.