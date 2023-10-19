The European Commission Requests Meta and TikTok to Combat Disinformation

The European Commission has formally requested that Meta and TikTok explain their efforts to combat disinformation related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The commission, which is the executive body of the European Union, has asked the social media giants to provide information on the measures they have taken to comply with the newly implemented Digital Services Act (DSA). Both companies have been designated as “Very Large Online Platforms” under the DSA, making it mandatory for them to comply with the full set of provisions outlined the law or face fines.

Thierry Breton, the EU commissioner overseeing the DSA, has personally warned Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, and Shou Zi Chew, the CEO of TikTok, to enhance their moderation efforts in relation to content related to the war. In response to this initial warning, Meta stated that it had already removed or marked as disturbing over 795,000 pieces of content and has taken steps to safeguard the identities of hostages and block relevant hashtags on its Instagram platform.

This request from the European Commission follows a similar one made to X (formerly known as Twitter) last week. X CEO Linda Yaccarino responded stating that her company fully cooperates with EU laws and had already removed numerous Hamas-affiliated accounts from the platform.

The European Commission’s inquiries into these social media companies’ efforts to combat disinformation marks the beginning of a formal investigation. It demonstrates the growing concern around the spread of false information on digital platforms and the need for stricter regulations to address this issue.

