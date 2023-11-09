New Investigations Launched into YouTube and TikTok’s Protection of Minors

The European Union (EU) has announced that it is initiating investigations into YouTube and TikTok to determine what measures the platforms are taking to ensure the safety of minors. The EU’s executive arm, the European Commission, has sent formal requests for information to both companies, marking the first step in procedures initiated under the EU’s new Digital Services Act (DSA).

The DSA is a part of the EU’s efforts to regulate the digital landscape and holds digital giants accountable for countering the spread of illegal and harmful content, as well as disinformation. It places a strong emphasis on protecting children’s mental and physical health in the online sphere. Platforms that fail to comply with the DSA can face fines of up to 6 percent of their global turnover.

TikTok and YouTube, owned Chinese company ByteDance and Alphabet’s digital empire, respectively, have been asked to detail the measures they have implemented to comply with the DSA. The EU’s top tech enforcer, Thierry Breton, has made it clear that child protection is a priority under the DSA.

This is not the first time that TikTok has come under scrutiny. The EU previously launched investigations into TikTok, Twitter (now rebranded as X), and Meta (the parent company of Facebook) over disinformation following the Hamas attack in Israel on October 7th. Furthermore, Amnesty International has raised concerns about TikTok’s impact on mental health, particularly through its “For You” feed. Amnesty’s research has shown that a significant percentage of videos served to users on the platform are related to mental health and potentially harmful.

It is essential for platforms like TikTok and YouTube to prioritize the well-being and safety of their young users. The EU’s investigations will shed light on whether these platforms are taking adequate measures to protect minors in compliance with the DSA.

FAQ

What are the EU’s investigations focusing on?

The investigations conducted the EU are aimed at determining what measures YouTube and TikTok have implemented to ensure the safety of minors.

What law is the EU invoking in these investigations?

The investigations are being carried out under the EU’s new law on digital content, the Digital Services Act (DSA).

What are the consequences for platforms that violate the DSA?

Platforms that fail to comply with the DSA can face fines of up to 6 percent of their global turnover.

Why is child protection a priority under the DSA?

The EU’s top tech enforcer, Thierry Breton, has emphasized that child protection is a priority under the DSA to safeguard the well-being of young users online.

Has TikTok faced previous scrutiny?

Yes, TikTok has previously been investigated the EU over disinformation, along with Twitter (now X) and Meta (Facebook’s parent company). Amnesty International has also raised concerns about TikTok’s impact on mental health.