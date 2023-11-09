EU Launches Investigations into YouTube and TikTok’s Measures to Protect Minors

The European Union (EU) has recently initiated investigations into the safety measures implemented YouTube and TikTok to protect minors. These investigations come as part of the EU’s new law on digital content, the Digital Services Act (DSA), aimed at holding big tech companies accountable for protecting users, especially children, from harmful and illegal content.

Under the DSA, the European Commission has sent formal requests for information to TikTok and YouTube to understand the actions they have taken to comply with the legislation. Specifically, the EU is interested in the measures employed these video-sharing platforms to ensure children’s mental and physical well-being.

The EU’s current inquiries align with its commitment to prioritize child protection within the DSA. Additionally, the law has banned targeted advertising to minors aged 17 and under. Failure to meet the requirements outlined in the DSA could result in fines of up to 6 percent of global turnover for YouTube and TikTok.

While TikTok, owned Chinese company ByteDance, has gained immense popularity among younger users, YouTube is part of the Alphabet digital empire encompassing Google. Both platforms are expected to respond to the EU’s inquiries November 30th.

The concerns surrounding the impact of social media on mental health, particularly among young users, have been raised various organizations. Amnesty International, for instance, recently published reports warning about the risks associated with TikTok’s content, including the platform’s recommender system and data collection practices amplifying depressive and suicidal content. These issues highlight the mounting importance of stricter safeguards and stronger accountability measures for digital platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the purpose of the EU’s investigation into YouTube and TikTok?

The EU is investigating YouTube and TikTok to determine the actions these platforms have taken to ensure the safety of minors under the Digital Services Act (DSA).

2. What is the DSA?

The Digital Services Act (DSA) is a law introduced the EU to regulate digital content and hold tech companies accountable for combating illegal and harmful content, as well as disinformation.

3. What penalties could YouTube and TikTok face for non-compliance with the DSA?

Failure to comply with the DSA could result in fines of up to 6 percent of global turnover for YouTube and TikTok.

4. Why is child protection a priority for the EU under the DSA?

The EU has prioritized child protection under the DSA to safeguard the mental and physical well-being of minors using digital platforms.

5. What concerns have been raised about TikTok’s impact on mental health?

Amnesty International has recently raised concerns about TikTok’s content, highlighting the platform’s recommender system and data collection practices that may amplify depressive and suicidal content.