EU Officials Warn TikTok About Illegal Content and Disinformation

EU officials have issued a warning to TikTok regarding the presence of “illegal content and disinformation” related to the conflict between Hamas and Israel on its platform. European Commissioner Thierry Breton has called on TikTok CEO, Shou Zi Chew, to respond within 24 hours or face potential penalties for non-compliance with EU content moderation laws.

This warning comes following similar letters sent Breton to other social media platforms such as X (formerly known as Twitter) and Meta. In August, a new EU law called the Digital Services Act came into effect for large online platforms, including those addressed Breton. This law imposes specific obligations on social media companies to protect user privacy and safety.

In his letter, Breton expressed concern that TikTok has reportedly been spreading graphic videos and misleading content related to the ongoing conflict. He urged TikTok to intensify its efforts to address this issue and provide a report on the crisis measures taken.

TikTok has not yet responded to the request for comment.

Definitions:

Illegal content: Content that violates laws or regulations, such as hate speech, terrorism-related content, or copyrighted material.

Content that violates laws or regulations, such as hate speech, terrorism-related content, or copyrighted material. Disinformation: False or misleading information spread deliberately to deceive or manipulate.

False or misleading information spread deliberately to deceive or manipulate. EU: European Union

European Union Content moderation: The process of monitoring and controlling user-generated content on platforms, ensuring it complies with community guidelines and legal requirements.

The process of monitoring and controlling user-generated content on platforms, ensuring it complies with community guidelines and legal requirements. User privacy: The protection of personal information and data belonging to individuals using online platforms.

The protection of personal information and data belonging to individuals using online platforms. User safety: Ensuring the well-being and protection of users from harmful content or actions on digital platforms.

Sources: CNN