European Commission Warns Google and YouTube Over Disinformation and Graphic Content in Hamas-Israel Conflict

The European Commission has issued a warning letter to Google and its subsidiary YouTube regarding disinformation and graphic content related to the Hamas-Israel conflict. European Commissioner Thierry Breton sent the letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai and YouTube CEO Neal Mohan, emphasizing the companies’ content moderation obligations under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA). The letter reminded Google of its legal requirements to keep graphic content away from underage users, respond promptly to content flagged authorities, and address disinformation.

Breton’s letter also mentioned the pressing concern of tackling disinformation in the context of upcoming elections in several EU countries. The European Commission warned of possible penalties if Google fails to comply with the DSA following a future investigation. The letter does not directly accuse Google of spreading misleading or illegal content but requests a report in a prompt, accurate, and complete manner.

In response, YouTube stated that it has been actively working to remove offensive videos. The company claims to have taken down thousands of harmful videos related to the conflict and continues to connect users with high-quality news and information. YouTube’s teams are diligently monitoring for harmful footage, hate speech, extremism, and graphic imagery that violate their policies.

Additionally, YouTube has been surfacing mostly videos from mainstream news organizations in search results related to the war. This move aims to provide users with reliable information from trusted sources. The European Commission’s warning follows similar letters to other social media platforms, such as Twitter, Meta (formerly known as Facebook), and TikTok.

The European Commission’s action underscores its intention to scrutinize the handling of disinformation and graphic content Big Tech companies during sensitive situations such as the Hamas-Israel conflict. Compliance with content moderation obligations is crucial to ensuring user safety and the protection of democratic processes during elections.

