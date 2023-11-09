The Debate Over Scanning Encrypted Communications for Child Sexual Abuse Material

Europe’s government watchdog recently concluded that the European Commission’s refusal to disclose the experts it consulted regarding the proposal to scan encrypted communication for child sexual abuse material amounted to maladministration. The decision followed a complaint filed the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, highlighting concerns about compromising private encrypted communication in an effort to prevent the sharing of online child sexual abuse material.

The proposed legislation, known as the Regulation on Child Sexual Abuse, would allow member states to compel online platforms, including those with end-to-end encrypted messaging, to scan users’ content and metadata for CSA images or “grooming” conversations. Critics argue that this requirement is incompatible with end-to-end encryption since platforms offering such services cannot access communication content.

Notably, Apple abandoned its own proposal to implement a similar system to scan for CSA material on its devices. Additionally, the UK passed the Online Safety Bill, which authorizes telecom regulator Ofcom to demand decryption. However, officials have acknowledged that decryption is currently not technically feasible.

Despite these hurdles, the European Commission still believes in finding a solution that maintains strong end-to-end encryption while respecting privacy rights and operational security. Nevertheless, the commission faced criticism for refusing to disclose the experts involved in drafting the text related to scanning encrypted communications.

Public interest technologists and numerous academics have voiced their concerns over the feasibility of technology to detect CSA material in encrypted content in the near future. These concerns, coupled with allegations of ties between the commission and commercial lobbyists, highlight the importance of transparency in the decision-making process.

The recent publication of the list of experts involved in the consultation brings some clarity. The list includes individuals from an organization providing CSAM scanning tools, academics from renowned institutions, industry technologists, and representatives from international law enforcement agencies. However, this publication has also raised questions about potential biases and conflicts of interest.

The debate surrounding the proposal to scan encrypted communications for CSA material reflects the ongoing tension between privacy and security. While child protection is of utmost importance, finding a solution that respects privacy rights and maintains encryption’s integrity remains a challenge.

