New European Commission Investigations into YouTube and TikTok

The European Commission has recently launched investigations into YouTube and TikTok as it seeks to regulate and hold tech giants accountable under the Digital Services Act (DSA). This move comes as a way to ensure the protection of children and the prevention of harmful content on these platforms. Both companies have been formally requested to provide information regarding their compliance with the DSA the EU’s executive branch. They have until November 30 to respond.

The European Commission specifically wants to know what measures YouTube and TikTok have put in place to adhere to the DSA, particularly in terms of protecting minors. The commission has requested information about the companies’ obligations related to risk assessments and mitigation measures for the online safety of minors, focusing on mental and physical health risks. They are also interested in understanding how these platforms are being used minors.

Upon receiving the companies’ responses, the commission will assess the information provided and decide on the next steps, which may include initiating formal proceedings. The DSA imposes stricter regulations on the tech industry, requiring companies to take greater responsibility in combatting the spread of disinformation and illegal content. It also prohibits targeted advertising to individuals under the age of 18.

The DSA has emphasized child protection as a priority, highlighting the importance of creating a safer online environment for young users. Violations of the DSA can result in substantial fines, with platforms facing penalties of up to 6% of their global turnover.

As the European Commission aims to rein in tech giants, actions like these investigations contribute to ensuring that digital platforms prioritize the safety and well-being of their user base, particularly children and young individuals.

Source: AFP, EFE