EU Launches Investigation into Social Media Giant X for Alleged Breaches

The European Union (EU) has recently initiated an investigation into the social media giant X (formerly Twitter) for potential violations of social media regulations. This marks the first time a company has been investigated since the rules came into effect.

The EU’s digital commissioner, Thierry Breton, stated that the alleged infringements include disinformation and illegal content. In a post on X, Mr. Breton revealed, “Today we open formal infringement proceedings against X.” The investigation will focus on X’s systems and policies, examining suspected infringements related to the spread of illegal content and “information manipulation” through its Community Notes feature.

Additionally, the EU will assess X’s transparency with researchers and investigate suspicions of deceptive design in its user interface, including its blue check subscription service. X has expressed its commitment to complying with the Digital Services Act, stating that it will cooperate with the regulatory process. The company highlights the importance of a politically unbiased investigation that adheres to the law, emphasizing its dedication to creating a safe and inclusive environment while supporting freedom of expression.

The EU’s Digital Services Act, which came into effect earlier this year, subjects big tech companies to stricter scrutiny and potential penalties of up to 6% of their global revenue or even a ban from the EU. The act aims to safeguard users online and combat the spread of harmful content, such as child sexual abuse or terrorism-related materials.

X has faced criticism from the EU, particularly regarding its handling of fake news, hate speech, and violent terrorist content. Major brands have even pulled advertising campaigns from the platform due to concerns over its content. Since Elon Musk’s acquisition of X a year ago, the company has experienced a decrease in ad sales projections from $4.7 billion to $2.5 billion.

The outcome of this investigation will shed light on X’s compliance with social media regulations and its efforts to ensure user safety and content moderation. As digital platforms continue to wield significant influence, regulatory actions are crucial in maintaining a responsible and accountable online environment.