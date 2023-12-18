EU Launches Formal Investigation of X for Spread of Illegal Content

The European Union has recently initiated a formal investigation into the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, regarding the dissemination of illegal content. The EU is examining potential violations of the Digital Services Act, a set of regulations designed to ensure online user safety. EU executive vice president, Margrethe Vestager, emphasized that large online platforms such as X pose a greater risk to society and, consequently, must adhere to specific standards outlined in the Digital Services Act.

This investigation comes at a time when X is facing heightened scrutiny concerning the spread of misinformation during the Gaza conflict. The Anti-Defamation League has reported a disturbing surge of over 900 percent in instances of anti-Semitic content on the platform since the recent attack on October 7. Elon Musk, CEO of X, has also faced criticism for promoting anti-Semitic theories through his social media presence.

The investigation against X is the first formal proceeding targeting a major social media platform since the inception of the Digital Services Act in November 2022. If found guilty, X could face fines of up to 6 percent of its global revenue, under the rules established the Act.

Prior to the investigation, European Commissioner Thierry Breton had already requested information from X regarding its handling of hate speech, violence, and terrorist content. Furthermore, Breton had personally addressed Musk with a warning letter, questioning whether the platform was being utilized to propagate disinformation during the Hamas attacks.

In response to the EU’s announcement, X’s safety division has expressed their commitment to complying with the Digital Services Act and are fully cooperating with the regulatory process. The platform’s safety division has stated that their primary goal is to create a safe and inclusive environment for all users while protecting freedom of expression.

The investigation will move forward with a series of information requests, potentially including interviews or inspections. It is important to note that the law does not specify a specific timeline for concluding such proceedings, as outlined in the EU’s announcement.

In conclusion, the EU’s investigation of X highlights the growing concern over the responsibility of social media platforms in combating the spread of illegal content. As this inquiry unfolds, it is essential for platforms like X to prioritize user safety and work towards maintaining an environment that fosters inclusivity and freedom of expression.