Instagram Threads becomes the most downloaded app on Apple’s App Store

According to a recent report from the Business Insider, Instagram Threads, a rival to Elon Musk’s X, has become the most downloaded app on Apple’s App Store. The app, developed Meta-owned Instagram, debuted in the European Union (EU) on December 14 and quickly climbed the ranks to secure the top spot within six days.

Previously, Threads had already gained popularity in the EU, consistently ranking in the top 5 on the App Store. However, its recent launch in the EU propelled it to second place, just behind Temu, a marketplace for discounted goods. On December 20, Threads finally claimed the number one spot and has maintained its position ever since.

In addition to Threads’ success, the report also highlighted that Instagram itself is among the top 10 most downloaded apps from the App Store. This marks a significant milestone for Meta-owned social networks, as previously, none of their platforms featured in Apple’s top ten downloads.

Furthermore, Threads has witnessed a steady growth in its user base over the past three months. Daily active users have increased 17% to almost 35 million people, while monthly active users have risen 27% to just under 140 million people. Since its launch, the app has been downloaded a total of 445 million times, according to data from Apptopia.

While Threads dominates the App Store, it holds the fifth spot for most downloaded free apps on Google’s Play Store. This suggests that the app has gained popularity not only among Apple users but also among Android users.

The success of Instagram Threads highlights the growing demand for communication platforms and social networks in today’s digital age. With its unique features and seamless integration with the Instagram ecosystem, Threads continues to attract a large and engaged user base.