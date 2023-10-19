European Commission Initiates Inquiry Into Meta (Formerly Facebook and Instagram) and TikTok Over Content Moderation Practices

The European Commission has launched a formal inquiry into Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook and Instagram, and TikTok over concerns about their content moderation practices. The commission is specifically investigating whether these practices violate the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA) in relation to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Formal requests for information letters have been sent to Meta and TikTok the European Commission, with a deadline of October 25 for response. These letters seek details about the measures taken the platforms to control the spread of illegal content and disinformation, particularly regarding the conflict initiated Hamas’ attack in Israel.

Similar requests for information were sent to X, formerly Twitter, which had to respond October 18 regarding measures taken in response to the ongoing Middle East crisis.

A formal request for information is the initial step that could potentially lead to an official investigation the European Commission. If there is evidence of non-compliance, the companies could face fines of up to 6 percent of their annual global revenue under the DSA.

In addition to content related to the Israel-Hamas conflict, Meta and TikTok have been given until November 8 to outline their compliance with other potential issues, such as safeguarding the integrity of elections. TikTok is also required to clarify its measures for protecting minors on its widely-used video-sharing app.

Last week, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, and Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok, were urged the Internal Market Commissioner to intensify their efforts in combating falsehoods and illegal posts, including terrorist propaganda.

As of now, neither Meta nor TikTok have provided an immediate response to the requests for comment.

