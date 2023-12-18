EU Launches Investigation Into X’s Violation of Digital Services Act

The European Commission is launching an investigation into social media giant X for suspected violations of the Digital Services Act (DSA). This marks the EU’s first probe under the newly implemented law. The investigation will examine if X failed to effectively combat the spread of illegal content and whether its measures against information manipulation were sufficient.

As part of the investigation, the EU will assess X’s systems and policies relating to the suspected violations. The focus will be on X’s crowd-sourced fact-checking feature called Community Notes, in addition to issues with user interface, deceptive use of verified accounts, and limitations on access for researchers.

X has asserted its commitment to complying with the Digital Services Act and is cooperating with the regulatory process. The company emphasizes the importance of a politically unbiased investigation that adheres to the law. X aims to create a safe and inclusive environment for all users while ensuring freedom of expression.

The preliminary investigation was initiated in October, prompted the conflict between Israel and Hamas. EU industry chief Thierry Breton reminded X, Meta, TikTok, and Alphabet of their responsibilities under the DSA to moderate harmful and illegal content. The platforms responded highlighting their efforts to combat disinformation.

The in-depth investigation the European Commission will involve requesting additional information, conducting interviews, and carrying out inspections. The commission will also assess X’s transparency measures and investigate the alleged deceptive design of the user interface.

The Digital Services Act imposes stricter rules on content moderation, user privacy, and transparency. Any company found in violation could face fines of up to 6% of its global turnover. The outcome of the investigation will determine the appropriate measures to be taken against X.