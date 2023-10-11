Tech Platforms Face Hefty Fines for Failing to Remove Illegal Content Under EU’s Digital Services Act

Tech platforms such as Google, Meta (formerly Facebook), and Amazon could face significant fines if they fail to remove illegal content from their platforms, according to the European Union’s new Digital Services Act (DSA). The DSA, which came into effect in August, holds these tech giants accountable for any illegal content posted on their platforms in the EU.

In a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, European Commissioner Thierry Breton warned that failing to remove pro-Hamas content could put the company in violation of the DSA. Breton emphasized the need for vigilance in removing illegal terrorist content and hate speech, particularly in light of the ongoing war in Israel. The European Commission has witnessed a surge of such content being disseminated in the EU, raising concerns about compliance with the DSA.

Breton’s letter urged Meta to ensure the effectiveness of its systems in promptly removing illegal content. He also requested that Meta collaborate with relevant law enforcement authorities and Europol and respond promptly to any requests related to illegal content.

Similarly, Elon Musk, CEO of X (formerly Twitter), received a letter from Breton highlighting the sharing of illegal content on the platform. Musk responded urging Breton to publicly flag violative content on X, reiterating the company’s commitment to transparency.

The EU’s concerns regarding the spread of illegal content on these platforms highlight the importance of upholding the rules outlined in the DSA. Failure to comply with the regulations could result in fines of up to 6 percent of the tech companies’ annual revenue.

It is crucial for tech platforms to prioritize the removal of illegal content and engage with law enforcement agencies to combat the dissemination of terrorist content and hate speech online. Only through swift and effective measures can these platforms ensure a safer online environment.

Source: The Verge