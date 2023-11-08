TikTok and X Must Strengthen Efforts to Combat Hate Speech, Says European Commission Official

In a bid to address the rising concerns surrounding illegal hate speech, the European Commission Vice President, Vera Jourova, has called on popular video sharing app TikTok and social media platform X to intensify their efforts. During meetings with the executives of both platforms, Jourova emphasized the need for immediate action, underscoring the European Union’s investigation into Big Tech’s actions against harmful content.

Driven a surge in harmful content and disinformation following the Hamas attack on Israel, the EU is determined to combat the spread of such materials effectively. With disinformation potentially impacting the EU parliament election in 2024, preventative measures are now at the forefront of the EU’s agenda.

Under the European Union’s Digital Services Act, large tech platforms and search engines are required to take additional steps in tackling harmful and illegal content. Failure to do so can result in fines. In response to the scrutiny, TikTok has announced the utilization of artificial intelligence and a team of over 6,000 moderators to remove millions of posts. Additionally, they have dedicated a specialized team to tackle violent content associated with children.

While Jourova expressed her satisfaction with some improvements made X, she raised concerns about the platform’s limited language coverage and the high numbers of violent and illegal content reported. Speaking on behalf of X, Nick Pickles acknowledged the rise in violent content after the Hamas attack but highlighted that it wasn’t exclusive to X alone.

Jourova’s apprehension primarily lies in X’s preparedness for future EU elections due to the insufficient staff proficient in EU languages to counter disinformation effectively. This issue further emphasizes the need for X to bolster its efforts against harmful content and ensure compliance with EU regulations.

As the European Commission continues to monitor and enforce its regulations, the onus lies on platforms like TikTok and X to prioritize the swift and efficient removal of illegal hate speech. By doing so, they not only safeguard their users but also contribute to a safer and more inclusive digital environment.

—

FAQs

1. What steps are TikTok and X taking against hate speech?

TikTok has employed artificial intelligence and a team of over 6,000 moderators to remove millions of posts since the Hamas attack. They have also dedicated a specialized team to combat violent content targeted at children. However, further efforts are needed to tackle illegal hate speech.

X has made some improvements but faces challenges with limited language coverage and reports of high numbers of violent and illegal content. The platform needs to strengthen its actions against harmful material and ensure compliance with EU regulations.

2. Why is the European Union concerned about hate speech online?

The European Union is concerned about hate speech online due to its potential to incite violence, spread disinformation, and adversely impact societal cohesion. To address these concerns, the EU has implemented regulations, such as the Digital Services Act, to hold tech platforms accountable for removing harmful content.

3. What are the consequences of not complying with EU regulations?

Failure to comply with EU regulations, such as the Digital Services Act, may result in fines for large tech platforms and search engines. These penalties aim to incentivize platforms to take effective measures in combating harmful and illegal content.