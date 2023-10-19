EU Demands Details from Meta and TikTok on Combatting Illegal Content and Disinformation

The European Union (EU) is increasing its scrutiny of Big Tech companies requesting that Meta (formerly Facebook) and TikTok provide information on their efforts to curb illegal content and disinformation during the Israel-Hamas war. This request comes as part of the EU’s new digital rules, known as the Digital Services Act (DSA), which require tech giants to take stronger measures against a wide range of illegal content or face significant fines.

The European Commission, the executive branch of the EU, has asked Meta and TikTok to explain the actions they have taken to reduce the spread of terrorist and violent content, hate speech, and disinformation. In particular, the commission is concerned about the risks posed live broadcasts of executions Hamas and the need to protect citizens from such content.

Last week, Brussels issued its first formal request under the DSA to Elon Musk’s social media platform X (previously known as Twitter). European Commissioner Thierry Breton has previously sent warning letters to Meta, TikTok, and YouTube, emphasizing the risks associated with the Israel-Hamas war.

Meta and TikTok have been given a deadline until Wednesday to respond to questions regarding their crisis response. They also have until November 8th to provide answers on protecting election integrity (for both companies) and child safety (for TikTok).

If Meta and TikTok fail to provide satisfactory responses, the EU may initiate formal proceedings against them and impose fines for providing incorrect, incomplete, or misleading information.

Source: The Associated Press