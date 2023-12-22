Italian Tax Claim Against Meta Referred to EU Commission for Evaluation

Italian tax authorities have escalated a tax claim against Facebook parent company Meta to the EU Commission’s VAT committee for evaluation. This move could have significant implications for the taxation of the tech sector. Prosecutors in Milan initiated an investigation into the company based on a tax police audit, potentially resulting in a tax bill of around 870 million euros ($954 million) for Meta in Italy.

While this amount may be relatively small compared to Meta’s revenue, the case raises important questions about the way the company provides access to its services. Italy’s tax police, Guardia di Finanza (GdF), argued that Meta user registrations could be considered a taxable transaction due to the exchange of a membership account for personal data. Meta has strongly disagreed with the idea that providing access to online platforms should be subject to VAT.

Given the sensitivity and unprecedented nature of the issue, Italy’s tax agency submitted a request for the European Commission’s VAT committee to provide a technical evaluation. The evaluation would focus on the VAT treatment of online services in exchange for users’ personal data. While the VAT committee’s assessment will be non-binding, a negative outcome could potentially halt Italy’s challenge against Meta and lead to the dropping of the criminal investigation.

It’s worth noting that if VAT were to apply in Italy, it would automatically be applicable to all other EU member states due to the harmonized nature of the tax. This could have widespread implications for multinational internet platforms that offer free access in exchange for user data.

The EU Commission spokesperson declined to comment specifically on the issue, stating that the VAT committee operates independently. Meta, the Italian tax agency, and the GdF police did not provide immediate comments.

Italy has previously pursued other tech companies over taxation, with property rental platform Airbnb recently agreeing to pay 576 million euros to settle outstanding income tax obligations. The outcome of the evaluation the VAT committee and its potential impact on Meta and the wider tech sector remains to be seen.