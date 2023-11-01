New EU Regulations Require Meta to Seek Consent from European Users for Targeted Advertising on Facebook and Instagram

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, will soon be required to obtain explicit consent from European users before utilizing their personal information for targeted advertisements on the platforms. The introduction of a European Union-wide ban, expected to be finalized late next week, aims to impose stringent restrictions on Meta’s data handling practices within the continent. This development adds to the challenges Meta has faced in aligning its advertising operations with the privacy regulations of the European Union.

The European Data Protection Board (EDPB), a consortium of EU data regulators representing multiple countries, announced these new restrictions. According to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) laws, Meta must have specific legal justifications to collect and employ individuals’ personal data for advertising purposes. Previously, Meta argued that its data practices were justified under GDPR either because of the contractual agreements it had with users or due to its “legitimate interest” in processing user data. However, the EU’s highest court dismissed both justifications in July.

Acknowledging the court’s ruling, Meta spokesperson confirmed that the company intends to implement a subscription model for the EU users who do not consent to receive personally tailored ads on Facebook and Instagram. This move is an attempt Meta to comply with GDPR requirements while differentiating between consenting and non-consenting users.

The EDPB’s recent decision effectively eliminates Meta’s ability to use the earlier legal justifications, placing consent as one of the few remaining options for the company to utilize personal information for advertising while adhering to GDPR regulations. The Irish Data Protection Commission, which serves as Meta’s primary privacy regulator in Europe, has been directed to issue a final ruling on the matter November 10.

As Meta navigates these new regulations, it seeks to bring its data processing practices into compliance and cease any unlawful processing activities. The company is committed to working with regulatory authorities to ensure a satisfactory outcome for all parties involved. Through the introduction of a subscription model and the requirement for explicit consent, Meta aims to strike a balance between user privacy and providing tailored advertising experiences on its platforms.