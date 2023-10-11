The European Union Urges Meta to Address Misinformation in Compliance with the Digital Services Act

European Union Commissioner, Thierry Breton, has issued a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, calling for urgent action to tackle the spread of misinformation during the Israel-Hamas conflict. While not directly accusing Meta of hosting illegal content and disinformation, Breton emphasizes the importance of strict compliance with the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA).

Breton specifically highlights the need for Meta to promptly and objectively address notices of illegal content, as well as implementing effective mitigation measures. He also draws attention to reports of deepfakes and manipulated content circulating on Meta’s platforms during the recent elections in Slovakia. In accordance with the DSA, the amplification of fake and manipulated images and facts that aim to influence elections must be taken seriously.

The European Union stresses that penalties can be imposed in cases of non-compliance, following a potential investigation. Breton references a previous discussion with Zuckerberg in June, where he highlighted the importance of Meta’s attention to election disinformation to comply with the DSA. This issue was extensively covered during stress tests carried out EU teams in July.

This warning to Meta from the European Union follows a similar ultimatum given to Elon Musk regarding illegal content and disinformation on Twitter. Breton has given both Meta and Musk 24 hours to respond to the concerns raised.

Meta has yet to make a public statement in response to the European Union’s request for comment. However, Breton has made the letter to Zuckerberg public posting it on social media.

The Digital Services Act aims to protect free speech while safeguarding citizens and democracies from arbitrary decisions. It serves as a framework for addressing the pressing issue of misinformation, particularly during sensitive events such as conflicts and elections.

Definitions:

– Digital Services Act (DSA): The DSA is a legislation introduced the European Union to regulate digital services, ensuring compliance with guidelines and addressing issues such as illegal content, misinformation, and election interference.

Sources:

– European Union Commissioner Thierry Breton’s letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.