New EU Ban Prohibits Meta from Using Personal Data for Advertising

The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has issued a permanent ban on Meta’s use of personal data for advertising purposes in the EU and European Economic Area (EEA). This ban significantly impacts Meta’s ability to sell personalized ads to the 258 million Facebook and Instagram users in Europe each month.

The EDPB’s decision comes after Meta was found to be non-compliant with previous orders related to data protection. EDPB Chair Anu Talus stated that it is now crucial for Meta to bring its data processing practices into compliance and cease unlawful processing.

Meta, in response to the ban, argues that it has cooperated with regulators and believes that the EDPB’s decision unjustly disregards the careful and robust regulatory process it has undergone.

One consequence of the ban is that Meta has announced the implementation of ad-free subscriptions for Facebook and Instagram users in Europe. Additionally, the company has temporarily prohibited ads targeting users under 18, claiming to explore alternative ways to offer teens a responsible ad experience. However, the specifics of this new ad experience have not been disclosed.

The EDPB’s ruling extends beyond the financial impact on Meta. Marketers consider first-party data as the most reliable source of customer information, especially with the impending demise of third-party cookies. As a result, the ban on Meta’s use of personal data will result in the loss of significant revenue for those who sell and rely on this data for advertising purposes.

Overall, the ban imposed the EDPB highlights the importance of data protection and compliance in the digital advertising industry. It also underscores the challenges that companies like Meta face in adapting their ad models to meet evolving regulatory requirements.

FAQ

What is the European Data Protection Board (EDPB)?

The EDPB is an independent European body that ensures the consistent application of data protection rules throughout the European Union and the European Economic Area. Its primary role is to promote cooperation between data protection authorities and provide guidance on matters related to data protection and privacy.

What are first-party data and third-party cookies?

First-party data refers to data collected directly from individuals the organization that has a relationship with them, such as data obtained through interactions on a company’s website or app. Third-party cookies, on the other hand, are created domains other than the website the user is currently visiting. They enable advertisers and marketers to track user behavior and deliver personalized ads.

How does the ban on Meta’s use of personal data affect marketers?

The ban restricts Meta’s ability to sell personalized ads to Facebook and Instagram users in Europe. As a result, marketers will lose access to a significant source of customer information, leaving first-party data as the only reliable option in a market of 258 million users. This loss of data availability will impact marketers who rely on personalized advertising for revenue generation.

