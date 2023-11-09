TikTok and YouTube Face Requests for Information on Child Safety

The European Commission has taken further action in enforcing the Digital Services Act (DSA) sending formal requests for information to TikTok and YouTube. These requests specifically focus on child safety measures implemented the platforms. The companies have been asked to provide detailed information on their compliance with the DSA’s obligations regarding the protection of minors. This includes risk assessments and mitigation measures to safeguard the mental and physical health of children using their services.

The European Union has set a deadline of November 30 for TikTok and YouTube to respond with the requested data. The Commission will then evaluate the next steps, which may involve initiating formal investigations. The DSA establishes a framework for platforms to address reports of illegal content or products, with larger platforms having additional responsibilities. These responsibilities extend to algorithm-driven features like recommender engines and the need to assess and mitigate risks associated with children’s safety and well-being. The regulation also prohibits targeted advertising directed at minors.

Failure to comply with the DSA can result in fines of up to 6% of the platforms’ global annual turnover. In addition, penalties can be imposed for non-compliance with data requests. This is the second request for information that the EU has sent to TikTok since the DSA came into effect. The previous request focused on the protection of minors and the platform’s response to the Israel-Hamas war. The recent follow-up request indicates the EU’s interest in obtaining more detailed information regarding TikTok’s efforts to protect children.

The European Commission has also issued information requests to Meta (formerly Facebook) and X (formerly Twitter) in relation to terrorism content, hate speech, disinformation, and election security. The DSA currently applies to very large online platforms (VLOPs) such as TikTok, YouTube, Meta, and X. While no formal investigations have been confirmed yet, the significant number of information requests suggests that the EU may be preparing to take further action under the DSA.

