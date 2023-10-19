European Commission Demands Measures Against Terrorism and Hate Speech from Meta and TikTok

The European Commission has issued a one-week ultimatum to Meta (formerly Facebook) and TikTok, requiring them to provide details on the measures they have implemented to combat terrorist content, violent content, and hate speech on their platforms. This demand follows a similar request made to Elon Musk’s X just a week ago, regarding disinformation spreading after Hamas’ attack on Israel.

As part of the recently enforced Digital Services Act (DSA), major online platforms are now obligated to take stronger action in removing illegal and harmful content. Failure to comply with these regulations can result in fines of up to 6% of their global turnover.

The European Commission expects Meta and TikTok to provide information on crisis response and the protection of the integrity of elections. Meta is required to submit its response October 25, 2023, while TikTok has until the same deadline to provide its own response. Additionally, both companies must provide information on the protection of minors online November 8, 2023.

If the responses from either company are deemed unsatisfactory, the European Commission has the authority to initiate investigations into their practices.

In recent years, there has been growing concern about the proliferation of extremist and harmful content on social media platforms. Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide have been pressuring tech giants to take more responsibility and implement effective measures to address these issues.

These demands from the European Commission reinforce the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of online users, particularly in the context of hate speech, violence, and terrorism. As the online landscape continues to evolve, it is crucial for companies like Meta and TikTok to actively combat the spread of harmful content and protect their user communities.

Definitions:

– Digital Services Act (DSA): A set of regulations enforced the European Union to hold online platforms accountable for the content shared on their platforms and to ensure the safety and rights of users.

– Extremist content: Content that promotes or incites violence, hate, or terrorism.

– Harmful content: Content that may cause harm, including hate speech, violent imagery, or misinformation.

– Crisis response: The actions taken companies to address online crises, such as the spread of disinformation following significant events like terrorist attacks or natural disasters.

