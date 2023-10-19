European Union Demands More Information from Meta and TikTok on Content Moderation

The European Union (EU) has requested that Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, provide further details on its efforts to combat illegal content and disinformation on its platforms. The request comes in response to the recent attacks Hamas in Israel. The EU’s executive arm, the European Commission, sent a formal inquiry to Meta, asking for a more comprehensive explanation of the measures being taken the company.

The commission has also asked TikTok to provide additional information on its steps to prevent the spread of terrorist content, violence, and hate speech. However, the inquiry does not explicitly mention the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Last week, EU Commissioner Thierry Breton sent letters to various social media companies, including Meta and TikTok, requesting that they outline their strategies for compliance with the Digital Services Act (DSA). The DSA is a new legislation enacted the EU to regulate the content moderation practices of large tech companies.

In response to the attacks Hamas, Meta stated that its teams have been working tirelessly to monitor its platforms and combat misinformation. TikTok also announced various measures, including the establishment of a command center to coordinate the efforts of its safety professionals and enhance its software for detecting and removing graphic and violent content.

Despite these responses, the European Commission is still seeking additional information. The commission has given Meta and TikTok until October 25 to respond to its requests, warning that it has the authority to impose financial penalties if the companies’ responses are unsatisfactory. Additionally, both companies are required to detail their plans for protecting the integrity of elections on their platforms November 8.

Both Meta and TikTok are subject to the regulations outlined in the DSA, which aims to more rigorously regulate the practices of large tech companies and safeguard users’ online rights. The European Commission had previously issued a similar request to X, formerly known as Twitter, regarding its measures to combat illegal, misleading, violent, and hateful content. An investigation into X’s compliance with the DSA has been launched, but there have been no parallel investigations into Meta or TikTok as of yet.

