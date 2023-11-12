New EU Probes on Meta and Snap to Ensure Compliance with Online Content Law

The European Union (EU) has recently added Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, and Snap, the company behind the popular messaging app Snapchat, to its list of tech companies under investigation. The purpose of these probes is to assess their compliance with the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), introduced in August. The European Commission has formally requested Meta and Snap to provide information on the measures they have implemented to safeguard minors online. The deadline for their response is December 1.

It is crucial to note that these investigations are only the initial stage of the compliance assessment and do not indicate any legal violations or imminent punitive actions against the companies. The EU is conducting similar probes into YouTube and TikTok, aiming to evaluate the efficacy of the protective measures implemented these platforms for minors, regarding illegal and harmful content. The DSA not only targets illegal content but also prohibits targeted advertising to individuals aged 17 and below.

Under the DSA, companies found to be infringing the law may face fines up to six percent of their global turnover. Consequently, it is essential for platforms to establish robust mechanisms to ensure compliance. Additionally, the EU is investigating other tech companies, including TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and Meta, on charges of disinformation following the Hamas attack in Israel on October 7. Furthermore, AliExpress, an online vendor owned Alibaba, is being probed to gather more information about its efforts to protect consumers from the sale of illegal products, such as counterfeit medications.

The DSA represents a substantial step the European Union in holding big tech companies accountable. Alongside the DSA, the EU has introduced the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which imposes stricter regulations on 22 services, including TikTok and YouTube. These platforms must fully comply with the DMA March 2024.

