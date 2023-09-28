Instagram Study 2023: Insights on Successful Strategies and Formats

Metricool, a specialist in social media analysis and management, has released its latest Instagram study, aimed at marketers, social media managers, and agencies handling professional Instagram accounts. The study aims to understand how professionals are utilizing the Meta platform in 2023 and to identify the most successful strategies and formats.

To conduct the study, Metricool analyzed 316,394 professional accounts, 2.5 million posts, 9.4 million Stories, and over a million Reels. These data were collected over a 30-day period in June 2023 and compared with the information from June 2022. The analysis focused on five categories of accounts based on the number of followers.

The research reveals that while the individual reach of Reels has decreased compared to 2022, this is primarily due to the increased volume of Reels being created brands. Instagram has heavily promoted the Reels format in recent months. However, the average reach of Reels on Instagram remains twice as high as that of traditional feed posts.

The study also highlights that Reels are particularly effective in reaching new audiences who are not yet familiar with a brand. On the other hand, classic posts and carousels facilitate interaction within the existing community, while Stories are crucial for maintaining engagement with loyal followers.

Alongside Reels, carousels have emerged as the second most popular format on Instagram for brands and professional accounts. In terms of reach and interactions, carousels significantly outperform single image posts. Both formats have experienced an increase in their audience reach, with an 8.24% increase for image posts and a 13.58% increase for carousels.

The study also examines the impact of publishing frequency on follower count. It reveals that accounts with a higher number of followers tend to have a higher publication frequency, regardless of the type of content (Stories, Reels, or classic posts). However, there has been a noticeable decrease in the publication of posts and Stories across accounts of all sizes.

Smaller and larger accounts alike posted fewer feed posts in 2023 compared to 2022, with decreases ranging from -7.10% to -32.98%. A similar trend is observed for Stories, with a decrease of -4.35% to -21.14%. Interestingly, it is also noted that the more followers an account has, the more pronounced these decreases are. Conversely, Reels have seen a significant increase in usage brands, with a growth of +29.75% to +93.50%.

The complete Metricool study provides further insights, including optimal posting times, details on publication frequency account size and preferred content types, reach post and account types, the correlation between interactions and reach, and more.

Sources:

– Metricool