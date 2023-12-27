Etsy Cracks Down on Deepfake Images of Celebrities

An alarming revelation has come to light about Etsy, the popular online marketplace known for its handmade and vintage items. It has been discovered that AI-generated deepfake images of numerous high-profile celebrities, including Jenna Ortega and Olivia Munn, were being sold on the platform. Some of these images were even pornographic in nature and available for as little as $0.92.

According to a report Forbes, Etsy was allowing the sale of these deepfake digital images until recently. In one listing, an AI-generated image of Olivia Munn was described as having a resolution of 300 DPI, making it ideal for digital art, design, and printing. Munn’s attorney promptly contacted Etsy after being alerted to the deepfake pornographic images, but the company allegedly failed to take them down for several days.

Olivia Munn, best known for her role in X-Men: Apocalypse, expressed feeling violated and offended the existence of these images on Etsy. It is worth noting that Munn is not the only victim of deepfake porn on the platform. Other sellers offered similar sets of deepfake images of celebrities, including Jenna Ortega, for slightly higher prices.

While Etsy removed the accounts of specific sellers involved in this illicit activity, thousands of other listings containing AI-generated pornography remained on the platform. It was shocking to discover that a simple search yielded over 4,000 results for “ai nude” and over 1,600 results for “deepfake porn.”

Reacting to the situation, Alice Wu, Etsy’s head of trust safety, acknowledged the issue and stated that the company is actively working to scale its enforcement efforts in this area. Etsy has a clear policy against nude celebrity deepfakes, but it seems that they need to strengthen their screening procedures to prevent such content from being listed in the first place.

The prevalence of deepfake technology raises serious concerns about privacy, consent, and the potential harm it can cause to individuals, especially celebrities. While Etsy’s actions to remove specific listings are a step in the right direction, there is a pressing need for the platform to invest more resources into monitoring and preventing the spread of deepfake pornography on its platform.