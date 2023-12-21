Etsy’s Battle Against AI-Generated Deepfakes

In a shocking turn of events, popular online marketplace Etsy has found itself embroiled in a controversy involving AI-generated deepfake pornography. The issue came to light when several listings were discovered, offering explicit deepfake images of various female celebrities, including Olivia Munn and Jenna Ortega.

Etsy, which prides itself on its curated collection of handmade and artisanal products, was quick to respond to the situation. The company removed the offending listings and stated that it is committed to the safety of its marketplace. However, questions still remain about why these listings were allowed in the first place and why there are so many AI-generated pornographic images on the site.

The rise of deepfake pornography has raised concerns about the violation of individuals’ rights and the potential for harassment. Bryan Sullivan, an attorney for Olivia Munn, expressed his client’s outrage and emphasized the need to take action against this infringement.

While Etsy claims that pornography is prohibited on its platform, a search for terms like “deepfake porn” or “AI nude” yielded thousands of results, implying that there is still a deep-rooted problem that needs to be addressed.

Other major e-commerce platforms, such as Amazon and eBay, do not display similar deepfake pornographic items in their search results. This raises questions about whether Etsy’s recommendation algorithms and content moderation policies are as effective as they should be.

Experts argue that there is no technical reason why Etsy couldn’t do a better job of filtering out these materials. The company needs to reassess its policies regarding AI-generated products and take more proactive measures to prevent the proliferation of deepfake pornography on its platform.

It is crucial for Etsy to prioritize the safety and well-being of its users, as well as protect the dignity and rights of individuals who may be targeted AI-generated deepfake content. As deepfake technology continues to advance, it is imperative that online platforms like Etsy remain vigilant and take decisive action to combat this growing threat.