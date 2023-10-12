The European Telecommunications Standards Institute Considers Open Sourcing TETRA Encryption Algorithms

The European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) is discussing the possibility of making the encryption algorithms used to secure emergency radio communications public. The decision follows a public backlash over security flaws found in the proprietary algorithms used for the Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) protocol. TETRA is used in Europe, the UK, and other countries to secure radio communications for government agencies, law enforcement, military, and emergency services organizations.

In July, a Netherlands security company discovered five vulnerabilities in TETRA, two of which were considered critical. These vulnerabilities could potentially allow criminals to decrypt communications, inject messages, deanonymize users, or intercept communications setting the session key to zero. The vulnerabilities, named TETRA:BURST, affected all TETRA networks.

ETSI had downplayed the flaws when they were discovered, claiming that they had been fixed the previous year, and stated that there were no known active exploitation of operational networks. However, the security community criticized ETSI for their response to the vulnerabilities and the proprietary nature of the encryption algorithms. Keeping algorithms secret makes it difficult for proper testing of the emergency network system.

Now, ETSI is considering the option of making the TETRA algorithms public. The decision will be discussed at the next meeting of the ETSI Technical Committee in charge of TETRA algorithms. If a consensus is not reached, it will go to a vote.

ETSI’s recent security failures, including a breach of their members-only portal, may have influenced some members to support the idea of open-sourcing the encryption algorithms. ETSI emphasized the importance of transparency in their work and governance.

The decision on whether to open source the TETRA encryption algorithms will be made later this month when it goes to a vote.

