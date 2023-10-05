New Order for Startup Inc: Blueprint for Sustainable Businesses

A high-powered panel comprising startup founders, CEOs, and investors will come together for a panel discussion on ‘New order for Startup Inc: Decoding the playbook for sustainable businesses’ at The Economic Times Startup Awards (ETSA) in Bengaluru on October 7. The panel will discuss the way forward for the Indian startup and technology economy as it looks to come out of what has been one of its worst downturns.

The discussion will focus on the importance of building profitable and sustainable businesses in an environment where the ‘growth at all costs’ strategy has taken a backseat. This theme was also dominant during the jury deliberations. In the last year, several companies in the new economy ecosystem have witnessed a correction after a surge in investments and valuations. The panel aims to assess the path towards sustainability for startups in the current economic scenario.

The panel includes Lalit Keshre, CEO of Groww; Prashanth Prakash, partner at Accel; Harshil Mathur, CEO of Razorpay; Aadit Palicha, CEO at Zepto; and Rashi Narang, founder of Heads up for Tails. These leading entrepreneurs, executives, and investors will share their insights and experiences to help shape the future of the Indian startup ecosystem.

In addition to the panel discussion, the ETSA ceremony will also feature OfBusiness, the winner of the Startup of the Year award. OfBusiness is preparing for its initial public offering (IPO) next year, allowing some early investors to exit. The CEO of OfBusiness, Asish Mohapatra, expressed his excitement about seeing the company’s ticker on the stock exchanges, highlighting the IPO as a milestone in their journey.

