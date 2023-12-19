Michigan School Shooter Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing Classmates

A Michigan teenager, Ethan Crumbley, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2021 school shooting that took the lives of four of his classmates and injured others. Crumbley, who was 15 years old at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including premeditated murder and terrorism causing death.

During the sentencing, Judge Kwamé Rowe highlighted the meticulous planning involved in the shooting and emphasized that Crumbley had opportunities to change his mind but chose not to. The judge described the attack as an “execution” and “torture,” noting Crumbley’s cold-blooded manner in selecting his victims.

Prosecutors made it clear that there were no plea deals or reductions in sentencing. The charges of murder and terrorism carried a minimum sentence of 25 to 40 years.

Before the sentencing, Crumbley addressed the court and expressed remorse for his actions, acknowledging that he had committed terrible acts. However, the families of the victims provided emotional impact statements, recounting the pain and devastation caused the loss of their loved ones.

Buck Myre, father of one of the victims, described the ongoing agony his family has endured and voiced the desire to find a way to forgive Crumbley. He emphasized the importance of not allowing the shooter to steal a life of normalcy from them and expressed a commitment to putting good into the world.

Another parent, Nicole Beausoleil, refused to utter Crumbley’s name, referring to him as “trash” and “waste.” She requested that he receives a life sentence with no chance for parole, mirroring the life sentence that she has to endure every day.

The father of Hana St. Juliana advocated for a life without parole sentence, asking the court if they would be satisfied if it were their child who had been killed. He described his daughter as a beautiful and caring soul with limitless potential.

Craig Shilling, the father of Justin Shilling, wore a sweatshirt with a photo of his son as he shared his emotional statement. He expressed his struggles with PTSD and the unimaginable pain of losing his child. Shilling called for the death penalty, which is not possible in Michigan, and instead requested that Crumbley be locked up for life.

The sentencing brings closure to a painful chapter in the lives of the victims’ families and the community, although the healing process will no doubt continue for years to come.