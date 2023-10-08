Entravision Partners with Pinterest to Expand Advertising Services Internationally

Entravision, a leading provider of advertising solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with the popular social media platform Pinterest. Through this partnership, Entravision aims to offer advertisers proximity services and campaign management in various countries across Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. These regions currently do not have Pinterest advertising, and the partnership will enable advertisers to reach audiences where Pinterest ads are already being displayed in Europe and the United States.

This collaboration represents a significant opportunity for Entravision and its clients to expand their reach and target new markets globally. The partnership’s primary objective is to enhance advertisers’ capabilities providing them with localized campaign management services tailored to each specific market. This will allow them to create more effective and targeted advertising campaigns in regions where Pinterest is not yet available.

One of the key benefits of this partnership is the ability to tap into the rapidly growing markets of Asia Pacific and Africa. With Entravision’s extensive network and expertise in these regions, advertisers will have the opportunity to reach and engage with audiences in these emerging markets. By leveraging Entravision’s local insights and Pinterest’s advanced advertising tools, advertisers can tailor their campaigns to resonate with regional preferences and cultural nuances.

Entravision’s partnership with Pinterest is a strategic move to drive business growth and expand its global presence. By collaborating with one of the leading social media platforms, Entravision can provide its clients with innovative advertising solutions and access to new audiences across continents.

In conclusion, Entravision’s partnership with Pinterest will enable advertisers to enhance their reach and effectiveness in global markets. This collaboration underscores the importance of localized campaign management services and leveraging the expertise of regional partners. As Entravision expands its international footprint, this partnership will undoubtedly open up new opportunities for advertisers to connect with diverse audiences worldwide.

