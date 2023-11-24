What to Do When Your Phone Can’t Run WhatsApp Anymore

Keeping your mobile phone updated with the latest operating system and security patches is crucial. However, sometimes it’s not possible to update to the latest version, which can lead to certain applications ceasing to function.

One such application is WhatsApp, which constantly updates its privacy features to ensure the security of its users. As a result, from time to time, some mobile phones stop receiving updates from the Meta platform, rendering them obsolete for the WhatsApp application.

The smartphones that will no longer have access to this app are those with an operating system version lower than Android 4.1 or iOS 11. Starting from December 1, 2023, the following mobile phones will no longer be able to use WhatsApp:

Archos 53 Platinum

Faea F1THL W8

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend D2

iPhone 6S

iPhone SE

iPhone 6S Plus

Lenovo A820

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L7II

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L7 Dual

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus F6

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy X cover 2

Sony Xperia M

Wiko Cink Five

Winko Darknight

ZTE V956 – UMI X2

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE Grand Memo

If you own one of the mobile phones listed above, it is recommended to perform a backup before December 1. Additionally, if you have any other model, it is important to always check for system updates within the device’s settings to avoid being left without WhatsApp.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why won’t these mobile phones be able to use WhatsApp anymore?

These mobile phones will no longer be able to use WhatsApp because they have an operating system version lower than Android 4.1 or iOS 11, which are the minimum requirements for running the application.

2. Can I still use other messaging apps on these mobile phones?

Yes, you can still use other messaging apps that are compatible with your phone’s operating system version. However, WhatsApp will no longer be supported.

3. Is there any way to update the operating system on these mobile phones?

In some cases, it may be possible to update the operating system on these mobile phones, but it depends on the manufacturer and model. It is recommended to check with the manufacturer or visit their official website for more information on updating the operating system.

4. Will there be any alternative WhatsApp version for these mobile phones?

Unfortunately, there will not be an alternative version of WhatsApp specifically designed for these mobile phones. The best option is to consider upgrading to a newer phone that meets the minimum requirements.