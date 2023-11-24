What to Do When Your Phone Can’t Run WhatsApp Anymore

Keeping your mobile phone updated with the latest operating system and security patches is crucial. However, sometimes it’s not possible to update to the latest version, which can lead to certain applications ceasing to function.
One such application is WhatsApp, which constantly updates its privacy features to ensure the security of its users. As a result, from time to time, some mobile phones stop receiving updates from the Meta platform, rendering them obsolete for the WhatsApp application.
The smartphones that will no longer have access to this app are those with an operating system version lower than Android 4.1 or iOS 11. Starting from December 1, 2023, the following mobile phones will no longer be able to use WhatsApp:
Mobile phones that will no longer be able to use WhatsApp:
- Archos 53 Platinum
- Faea F1THL W8
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Huawei Ascend D2
- iPhone 6S
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6S Plus
- Lenovo A820
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus L5 II
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus L3 II
- LG Optimus L7II
- LG Optimus L5 Dual
- LG Optimus L7 Dual
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus F3Q
- LG Optimus L2 II
- LG Optimus L4 II
- LG Optimus F6
- LG Enact
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus F7
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy X cover 2
- Sony Xperia M
- Wiko Cink Five
- Winko Darknight
- ZTE V956 – UMI X2
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- ZTE Grand Memo
If you own one of the mobile phones listed above, it is recommended to perform a backup before December 1. Additionally, if you have any other model, it is important to always check for system updates within the device’s settings to avoid being left without WhatsApp.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Why won’t these mobile phones be able to use WhatsApp anymore?
These mobile phones will no longer be able to use WhatsApp because they have an operating system version lower than Android 4.1 or iOS 11, which are the minimum requirements for running the application.
2. Can I still use other messaging apps on these mobile phones?
Yes, you can still use other messaging apps that are compatible with your phone’s operating system version. However, WhatsApp will no longer be supported.
3. Is there any way to update the operating system on these mobile phones?
In some cases, it may be possible to update the operating system on these mobile phones, but it depends on the manufacturer and model. It is recommended to check with the manufacturer or visit their official website for more information on updating the operating system.
4. Will there be any alternative WhatsApp version for these mobile phones?
Unfortunately, there will not be an alternative version of WhatsApp specifically designed for these mobile phones. The best option is to consider upgrading to a newer phone that meets the minimum requirements.